A broken down train is causing long delays on services from Peterborough heading north on the East Coast Mainline today, Tuesday January 2.

The northbound line is currently blocked between Peterborough and Grantham and Virgin Trains is warning that services may be delayed by up to 30 minutes.

A rescue loco is on its way to the broken down train near Grantham and is expected to arrive at 12:30pm.

More as we have it...