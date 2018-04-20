Bourges Boulevard lane closures extended with works ‘progressing well’

Lane closures on Bourges Boulevard for the current roadworks are to be extended with the scheme said to be progressing well.

Closures will now take place all week instead of just Monday to Friday to help ensure the safety of motorists and the workforce as the new phase of works will see the kerbing and pedestrian safety barriers removed and the central reservation excavated.

The works will see road tapers reduced so that the lane closures are more confined to the area approaching the Crescent Bridge roundabout, easing congestion that has been occurring at the Rivergate roundabout.

The five month Bourges Boulevard project began in early February.

The 23 week project will see a right-turn into the long-stay station car park installed from near Priestgate, to go alongside new traffic lights and a new pedestrian crossing.

A Peterborough City Council spokesman said there is not enough capacity to incorporate a right turn coming out of the station car park. Works will also include introducing a ramped entrance into the car park, which will also have new parking spaces created, along with a footpath and verge.

Andy Tatt, head of Peterborough Highway Services, said: “The work remains on schedule to be completed in late summer as no significant delays have occurred so far, despite the bad weather during March.

“We would like to advise motorists that from Monday, April 23, a major change to the temporary traffic management system in Bourges Bouelvard will take place, as the works move into the central reservation area of the road.

“As a result, the road lane closures will move from being Monday to Friday only to a permanent operation, with this phase of works lasting for five weeks. We would urge motorists who make regular journeys along Bourges Boulevard to please bear this in mind.”

The lane closures will extend from the ASDA car park entrance to the Crescent Bridge roundabout on the northern approach and from the roundabout to just past the Priestgate junction on the southern carriageway.

Works to the bus lay-by outside the TK Maxx store will be continuing but this should not affect the operation of the Rivergate roundabout. The bus stop will remain open to bus services.