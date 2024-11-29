Police urge drivers to avoid the area

Bourges Boulevard has been closed by Police at the Maskew Avenue roundabout following a collision.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while officers deal with the incident.

Police said they would update drivers on when the closure is lifted on social media.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.45pm today (29 November) with reports of a collision on Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough.

“The collision involved two cars, with one ending up on the roundabout with Maskew Avenue.

“No injuries have been reported.

“The road has been closed while the vehicles are recovered.”