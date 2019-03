A BMW was wrecked after crashing into a lamppost and garden wall in Huntingdon.

The dramatic incident unfolded in Church Street, Woodhurst, last night (Sunday, March 10).

The wrecked BMW. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Police were called shortly after 9pm to the scene.

A spokeswoman for the force said the driver received only minor injuries, and that no arrests were made.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended. A spokesperson said: “The crew made the area safe before returning to their station.”

