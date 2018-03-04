BMW 'collides into car, fence, tree, road sign and lamppost' on main Peterborough road

A BMW is said to have collided into another car, a fence, a tree, road sign and lamppost on a main Peterborough road this morning (Sunday, March 4), according to a city councillor.

Labour member for Park ward Cllr Richard Ferris said: "I’d like to thank the police for their help in dealing with the incident which has left a lot of debris on the road, including oil and fuel. The tree is now blocking a neighbour’s drive although I understand this will be removed asap and, I hope, will be replaced."

The scene of the collision in Park Road. Photo: Richard Ferris

The driver of the BMW was taken to hospital by ambulance with a gashed forehead, he added.

