Baston to Uffington road ‘closed’ after crash

A single vehicle crash is believed to have closed Kings Street between Baston and Greatford Road in Uffington. Police in Stamford said the road is believed to be currently blocked, with the emergency services at the scene. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.