Baston to Uffington road closed after ‘car skids on black ice’ - air ambulance called

A car which reportedly crashed after skidding on black ice has closed King Street in Baston.

The emergency services (including the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance) were called to the scene.

A spokeswoman for the East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 8.12 on January 11 to King Street in Baston.

“The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision involving a car. We sent a LIVES Community First Responder, a paramedic in a car, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance. One patient was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by land ambulance.”

The air ambulance at the scene. Photo: Robin Jones