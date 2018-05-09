Appeal after nine people hospitalised, three with serious injuries, in horror crash on A47 at Thorney

An appeal for dashcam footage of a crash which left nine people in hospital, three in a serious condition, has been made by police.

Police and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue were called to the head on crash on the A47 at Thorney Toll at around 11.25am on Sunday, May 6. The East of England Ambulance Service Trust dispatched three ambulance officers, three ambulance crews, a rapid response vehicle, a hazardous area response team, the Magpas Air Ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The scene of the crash on the A47 on Sunday. Photo: Terry Harris

The collision involving a green Jeep Cherokee, a blue Vauxhall Meriva and a silver Hyundai IX35 happened took place near Thorney Toll services.

Three people were badly injured in the crash, one was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn by road, one was airlfited to Addenbrookes in Cambridge and a woman in her 30s was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by road.

A spokesman for Magpas said: "Magpas Doctor Phil Morgan and Paramedic Ollie Robinson landed in Peterborough via the Magpas Air Ambulance. They had been called to a serious multi-vehicle collision involving multiple casualities.

"The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed one patient (in her 30's) who had sustained multiple injuries. They gave the woman advanced pain relief at the scene (providing her with A&E level care) before accompanying her to Peterborough City Hospital via land ambulance. The patient was in a very serious but stable condition upon arrival.

PC Stephanie Corletto said: “I would like anyone who witnessed the collision or anybody with dash cam footage to come forward.”

Thorney Toll was closed in both directions and reopened at about 5pm

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either of the vehicles in the moments leading up to it is asked to contact the road policing unit by calling 101 and quote incident 173 of 6 May, or report information online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.