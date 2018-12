Two people were taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injures after a crash in the Fenland town of March.

Both vehicles were wrecked from the collision in Knight’s End Road yesterday evening (Thursday, December 27).

One of the vehicles badly damaged in the collision. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Police, ambulance and fire crews all attended, as did Magpas Air Ambulance.

Cambridgeshire police are asking any witnesses to call 101, quoting incident 343.