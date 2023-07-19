Another major roadworks scheme is set to begin in Peterborough, with disruption set to last for more than two months.

Works at the signalised junction of Eye Road, Oxney Road and Eastfield Road will start on Monday 24 July and are scheduled to take nine weeks to complete.

Another roadworks scheme started on the Fletton Parkway at Hampton this week – with that scheme set to last until the winter.

The works will last 9 weeks

The latest project is one of a package of four schemes that will make highway improvements in the Eastern Industries (Fengate) area of the city.

The junction is currently controlled by traffic lights without any designated pedestrian and cycle facilities. As part of the work, three toucan crossings and cycling improvements will be installed, including a cycle crossing running north to south through the junction. New traffic signals will also be installed, along with pedestrian refuges. The junction will be realigned, and the footway and carriageway resurfaced.

Councillor Nigel Simons, Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, Environment and Climate Change, said: “We are fully committed to improving our city’s highways network to help ensure we have the right infrastructure in place as our city continues to grow. We also want to encourage active transport as part of our key goal to reducing carbon emissions across the city.

“This project will make a positive difference, not just for the Fengate area, but for our highways network as a whole and I look forward to seeing it completed.”

The project is being funded by the Combined Peterborough and Cambridgeshire authority (CPCA) and is part of a broader £6.6m package of works.

Other areas to benefit from the funding include the junction of Newark Road and Oxney Road and the signalised junction of Edgerly Drain Road and Storeys Bar Road with the Oxney Road Sainsburys roundabout improvements already complete.