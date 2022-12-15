There has been anger as Stagecoach have announced prices rises for bus journeys in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

The new prices will be introduced from January 8.

An adult day rider in Peterborough will cost £4.50 from January 8 – up from £4.20 at the moment. For a youth ticket, the price will increase from £2.80 to £3.20.

Stagecoach buses. Fare prices will increase in the new year

"We have no option but to slightly increase our fares”

Darren Roe, Managing Director for Stagecoach East, said:“We have worked hard to absorb as many of these costs as possible to keep fares increases below the level of inflation. In order to facilitate this increase, and keep up with inflation of

operational and fuel costs, we have no option but to slightly increase our fares, in order to keep our services in the East running. The money from fares goes towards paying for the day-to-day running of services, as well as being re-invested into improvements for our customers, including in new buses, and improved technology to help make travel easier.”

He added: ““We acknowledge that these are challenging times, but like many businesses and local authorities in the East, we are having to make difficult decisions to keep essential services running.”

The news has been slammed by councillors, who urged Stagecoach to rethink the price rises.

“To announce it just before Christmas is heartless”

Leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, Cllr Lucy Nethsingha, said: “I am absolutely outraged to hear that Stagecoach plan to increase their ticket prices across all their services and to announce it just before Christmas is heartless. Whilst it won’t make this dreadful news any easier, following our intervention, Stagecoach have agreed to delay the increases until the New Year.

“I am furious, this is an added blow following the bus company’s decision to axe or reduce more than 30 services and comes after they posted notice of significant profits, as a Group, earlier in the year.

“These price hikes, which will see ‘large group’ tickets increase by £2, leaves Cambridgeshire residents facing punishing price rises just as they are also trying to cope with paying rising heating and shopping bills.

“I urge Stagecoach to re-think these price increases and I will continue to work tirelessly on the need for a different relationship with bus companies.”

Vice-Chair of the Highways and Transport Committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, Cllr Neil Shailer, said: “This really is awful news and goes against everything we’re trying to do as a Joint Administration around more accessible, affordable and sustainable travel options.

“This is a shockingly callous commercial decision, over which we have no control.”

How much you will be paying for your bus ticket

Price changes for Peterborough services:

Day rider:

Current prices: Adult – £4.20. Youth £2.80

New prices: Adult – £4.50. Youth: £3.20

Seven day Mega Rider:

Current prices: Adult: £16.80. Youth: £11.20

New prices: Adult: £18. Youth: £13

Twenty eight day mega rider:

Current prices: Adult £58.80. Youth: £39.20

New prices: Adults: £63. Youth: £45