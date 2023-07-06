All you need to know about road closures as major £9.3 million roadworks scheme to start on Fletton Parkway

Motorists are being warned of a major roadworks scheme that is set to begin in Peterborough, and cause major disruption until the winter.

Work at Junction 3 of Fletton Parkway is due to start on July 17, aimed at reducing severe peak hour congestion and improving efficiency of the junction and surrounding road network.

There will be closures of the slip roads at junction 3 at Hampton, near Serpentine Green, for several months while the work is completed.

Details of all the road closures relating to the scheme

The junction is a crucial cornerstone of the parkway network, connecting the A1139 Fletton Parkway and A1260 Nene Parkway, providing access to south-west Peterborough and the Serpentine Green shopping centre.

The £9.3million scheme is being funded by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) as part of a joint project with Peterborough City Council and Milestone Infrastructure and is expected to last until spring 2024.

Road closures

The planned road closures are:

Fletton Parkway Junction 3 westbound off slip - 24 hour closure from 17 July to December 2023

Fletton Parkway Junction 3 eastbound on slip - 24 hour closure from 18 July to December 2023

Fletton Parkway westbound Junction 3a (Ikea) to Junction 3 - night closure 8pm to 6am on 17 July and 29 November 2023

Nene Parkway southbound Junction 31 Longthorpe Parkway to Fletton Parkway - night closure 8pm to 6am on 18 July and 30 November 2023

Hargate Way northbound Buckthorn Road to The Serpentine - night closure 8pm to 6am on 8 January and 28 March 2024

Diversions will be in place at Junction 2 of the Fletton Parkway

What work is included in the scheme

The project will see the following work carried out:

Adding a flare of 150m to A1139 Fletton Parkway westbound off-slip, creating a third lane.

Signalisation of the Nene Parkway approach to J3, with a four-lane approach.

Signalisation of The Serpentine approach to J3, with a four-lane approach.

A new footpath on Malborne Way between Saltmarsh and the Phoenix School.

Upgrade to the cycleway between Shrewsbury Avenue and the gated access of the Nature Reserve.

It is hoped the works will increase capacity on the road, to allow smoother flow of traffic.

‘This junction is critical to Peterborough’s growth aspirations’

Councillor Nigel Simons, Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, Environment and Climate Change, said: “We are fully committed to improving our city’s highways network to help ensure we have the right infrastructure in place as our city continues to grow.

“Because of its strategic location, this junction is critical to Peterborough’s growth aspirations, so by improving it we can ensure that our highways network can handle increased capacity. The work also ties in with our goal to reduce carbon emissions by creating better cycling and walking routes.”