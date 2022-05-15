All drivers were pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days (image: Ron Hudson)

All vehicles stopped by Peterborough's police force - including car seized after driver failed to renew insurance

All drivers were pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.

By Adam Barker
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 5:00 am

The Road Policing Unit, which covers the Peterborough area, has made some interesting finds on our roads this week.

Officers gave chase on foot to a stolen vehicle, seized a vehicle for no insurance and also fined a BMW driver who failed to display its front registration plate.

Police across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) issued the pictures on their social media account as part of their crack down on poor driving.

The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of images taken by those police officers in the region – some might raise eyebrows.

1. On-foot pursuit of stolen vehicle

This vehicle was stolen during a robbery earlier this week. Following a pursuit and foot chase, the offender was arrested by officers.

Photo: BCH RPU

Photo Sales

2. BMW with no displayed front registration plate

This BMW failed to display a front registration plate. Driver reported and will be sent a fine in the post.

Photo: BCH RPU

Photo Sales

3. Overweight van

This vehicle was escorted to the weighbridge at Sawtry for being overweight. Driver reported and vehicle prohibited until weight removed.

Photo: BCH RPU

Photo Sales

4. Vehicle seized for no insurance

The driver of this vehicle had his car seized for no insurance. His insurer had informed him that they would be cancelling his policy due to a non-payment, however the driver decided to go on holiday instead of renewing it.

Photo: BCH RPU

Photo Sales
PeterboroughPoliceBMWPeterborough TelegraphHertfordshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 2