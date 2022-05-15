The Road Policing Unit, which covers the Peterborough area, has made some interesting finds on our roads this week.
Officers gave chase on foot to a stolen vehicle, seized a vehicle for no insurance and also fined a BMW driver who failed to display its front registration plate.
Police across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) issued the pictures on their social media account as part of their crack down on poor driving.
The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of images taken by those police officers in the region – some might raise eyebrows.
1. On-foot pursuit of stolen vehicle
This vehicle was stolen during a robbery earlier this week. Following a pursuit and foot chase, the offender was arrested by officers.
Photo: BCH RPU
2. BMW with no displayed front registration plate
This BMW failed to display a front registration plate. Driver reported and will be sent a fine in the post.
Photo: BCH RPU
3. Overweight van
This vehicle was escorted to the weighbridge at Sawtry for being overweight. Driver reported and vehicle prohibited until weight removed.
Photo: BCH RPU
4. Vehicle seized for no insurance
The driver of this vehicle had his car seized for no insurance. His insurer had informed him that they would be cancelling his policy due to a non-payment, however the driver decided to go on holiday instead of renewing it.
Photo: BCH RPU