Air ambulance called after serious road collision outside Peterborough primary school

The Magpas air ambulance is at the scene of a serious collision outside a Peterborough primary school this evening (Sunday, July 29).
The crash outside Newark Hill Primary Academy in Eastfield Road was head-on according to an eye-witness.
Another said the road appears to be shut due to a serious car crash.
No further details are currently available.
More as we have it.
