Air ambulance called after serious road collision outside Peterborough primary school

The Magpas air ambulance is at the scene of a serious collision outside a Peterborough primary school this evening (Sunday, July 29).

The crash outside Newark Hill Primary Academy in Eastfield Road was head-on according to an eye-witness.

Another said the road appears to be shut due to a serious car crash.

No further details are currently available.

Magpas recently launched a two-year appeal to raise £1.5 million and bring a new state of the art helicopter to the region.

Magpas Air Ambulance at the scene. Photo: Hammie Armitage-Yallup

