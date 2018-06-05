Air ambulance called after HGVs collide and block Fletton Parkway

Fletton Parkway has been blocked in one direction after two HGVs collided.

The road has been shut eastbound near Hampton and an air ambulance has been called to the scene.

The scene of the collision

Police were informed of the collision at 1.53pm.

Traffic is queuing back to the A1 junction and Haddon services.

Traffic trying to avoid the crash scene has led to surrounding routes in Peterborough being very heavy.

Oundle Road and Orton Parkway are both heavy as a result.

