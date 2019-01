An air ambulance has been called after a collision between a car and a two-year-old boy in Wittering.

Police and land ambulance crews have also been called to the collision in St George’s Road.

The Magpas air ambulance at the scene. Photo: Kingsley Harrison

A police spokeswoman said the crash was in a “housing estate area”.

The boy has been taken by land ambulance to hospital.

His injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Officers were called to the incident at 12.45pm.