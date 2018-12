The A605 is closed between the Peterborough services and Elton this evening after a collision.

The two vehicle crash was reported as happening at around 7pm this evening.

The emergency services are at the scene.

There are no reports yet of injuries.

There was a report on social media that it was a head-on collision but this has not been substantiated.

There is a lot of traffic and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

