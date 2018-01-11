A47 Soke Parkway reopens after serious multi-vehicle crash

The A47 Soke Parkway was closed westbound this morning following a serious multi-vehicle crash.

The road was closed between Bretton and Thorpe Wood and there are long delays in the area as a result.

Police were called at 7.30am on Thursday, January 11, to reports of a three vehicle collision on Soke Parkway.

Vehicles involved were a blue Peugot expert e7 taxi, a red Seat Ibiza and a black Mercedes C230 Kompressor.

One lane was initially opened to allow vehicles to pass the scene of the collision and all lanes were cleared on of 9.15am.

No injuries have been reported.