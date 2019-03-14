A47 roadworks in Peterborough causing long delays

Have your say

Roadworks on the A47 between Eye and Thorney have been causing long delays.

The works are taking place by the junction of Willow Hall Lane to create a new right turn entrance to Pode Hole Quarry.

Traffic lights are in place and have been causing “long delays” in both directions according to Cambridgeshire County Council’s Highways Service.

The works began on Monday (March 11) and are due to last 16 weeks, although completion could be earlier.

The cost of the works is approximately £1.5 million which is being split roughly between Peterborough City Council and Highways England.