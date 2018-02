A serious crash has shut the A47 in both directions near Peterborough this morning.

Police, fire and the air ambulance have been called to the A47 near the Sutton roundabout following the crash at 9.45am.

The road is closed in both directions.

A separate crash has also been reported to police on the A47 at the Sutton Heath Road/Helptston junction.

UPDATE: Vehicle involved in crash which has closed A47 at Peterborough was involved in two earlier collisions this morning, say police