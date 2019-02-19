A47 in Peterborough closed after collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The A47 is closed in Peterborough at Bretton Gate after a road collision. The closure is in the eastbound carriageway. Traffic is being diverted and motorists are asked to avoid the area. No further information is currently available. Road closed sign Great-grandmother who died in fatal Whittlesey collision will be “greatly missed” say family