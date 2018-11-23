A47 delays at Thorney Toll as lorry blocks road Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up There are delays on the A47 at Thorney Toll due to a broken down lorry. The lorry is said to be blocking the road heading towards Thorney. Queues are forming. Police are on the way to the scene. Traffic image Bourges Boulevard delays near Brotherhood Retail Park after road collision