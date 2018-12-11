A47 closed after lorry and bus with children onboard collide

The A47 was closed between Thorney and Guyhirn this morning following a collision involving a lorry and a bus with children onboard.

The road was closed in both directions between B1167 New Cut and A141 March Road.

Road closure sign

Ambulance and fire crews, and police, all attended the scene after the collision in Guyhirn, outside Bretts Transport, at around 8am this morning.

A bus and lorry also collided in the same area back in June, leaving two dead, but a police spokesman said this time there were only minor injuries, with nobody taking to hospital.

Some of those hurt were children.

A single lane has now reopened.