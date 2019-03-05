A1M vehicle fire: All lanes of traffic held near Sawtry

Have your say

A car fire has stopped traffic in both directions on the A1M at Sawtry this afternoon.

The AA said: "All lanes stopped and stationary traffic due to vehicle fire and smoke blowing across the road on A1(M) Northbound from J14 A14 (Alconbury) to J15 Toll Bar Way (Sawtry).

The Mercedes on fire on the A1M at Sawtry. Photo: Matt Galloway

"Traffic has been held for safety reasons"

Fire crews and police are at the scene.

A police spokesman added: "Police were called at 1.34pm to reports of a vehicle fire on the A1M, Sawtry.



"Police and fire services are at the scene and a lane of traffic is due to be opened shortly."