A16 reopens between Peterborough and Crowland after several people injured in multi-vehicle crash

The A16 has reopened this morning after a collision which has left several people injured.

Police were called at about 5.25pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 23) to reports of a collision between three vehicles.

Police at the scene of the crash. Photo: Terry Harris

A number of people have been injured and the air ambulance was called to the scene.

There is currently no further information on injuries.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours and only reopened in the early hours of this morning.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision is asked to contact the road policing unit by calling 101.

