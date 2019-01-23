A16 between Peterborough and Crowland to remain closed in both directions for some hours following very serious crash

Have your say

Police have said the A16 between Peterborough and Crowland will remain closed for some hours following a very serious crash this evening.

Police were called shortly after 5pm on Wednesday January 23.

The crash has taken place close to the the B1443 at Newborough the A16 is closed at the Peterborough Road/James Road roundabout.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Lincolnshire Police have tweeted: "The A16 at Crowland will be closed for the next few hours.

"We are assisting colleagues from @CambsCops. Please use alternative routes."

