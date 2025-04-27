A15 Paston Parkway junction in Peterborough closed by police

By Stephen Briggs
Published 27th Apr 2025, 11:52 BST
Police urge motorists to find alternative routes

A busy junction in Peterborough has been closed by police following a collision.

Peterborough police said the Gunthorpe Road junction with A15 Paston Parkway was clsoed at around 11.45am on Sunday, April 27.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Gunthorpe Road, Peterborough junction with A15 Paston Parkway is currently closed due to road traffic collision.

“Please avoid the area and use alternative routes.”

More as we have it...

