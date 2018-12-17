A15 near Bourne closed both ways after serious crash - air ambulance at the scene

The A15 has been closed near Bourne this afternoon following a serious crash.

A section of the A15 near the B1177 junction in Morton has been closed in both directions.

The closure is from Haconby crossroads to south of Morton.

An Audi A3 and a Mini Cooper were involved in the collision.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time.

An air ambulance is at the scene.

Road Closed

Any witnesses to the collision should call 101 with incident reference 145 of 17 December.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

More her as we have it...