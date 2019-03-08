A15 closed between Langtoft and Baston after van and car collide Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The A15 is closed between Langtoft and Baston after a road collision. The road is closed in both directions. Road closed sign Lincolnshire Police are on the scene. The AA is reporting that the collision is between a van and a car. Delays at Peterborough’s Rhubarb Bridge after ‘cars collide’