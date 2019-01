The A142 was closed this morning between Mepal and Chatteris after a two car collision.

Police were called at 10.24am to Chatteris Road, Mepal.

One of the cars nearly ended up in a ditch just past the Block Fen roundabout.

The ambulance service was called to the scene, but police said there were no serious injuries.

The road had reopened at 11.30am.