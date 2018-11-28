A141 closed near Chatteris and one person seriously injured after three vehicle crash involving cars and lorry

One person has been seriously injured in a crash invovling two cars and a lorry on the A141 near Chatteris today.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 5.10am on Wednesday, November 28.

The road remains closed

One person has been seriously injured and rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

The A141 Isle of Ely Way is closed both ways from Bridge Street to B1093 Old Station Way, Chatteris to Wimblington.

The road will remain closed through the morning rush hour.

There is a detour in operation - through Doddington along Doddington Road and the B1093.

A police spokesman said there were long delays in the area and motorists should avoid it if possible.