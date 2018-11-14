A14 repair work to take several hours after serious crash at A1m junction at Alconbury in Cambridgeshire

Have your say

Part of the A14 will remain partially closed for several hours today after a crash caused significant damage to the armco barrier.

Police were called to reports of a single vehicle collision involving a silver Mercedes-Benz at about 8.50am today, Wednesday November 14.

The crash happened when the car hit the central reservation at J14 on the A1M/A14 Spur northbound slip road at Alconbury and flipped.

Ambulance services attended the scene and no injuries have been reported.

However, there is significant barrier damage and one lane is likely to be closed for several hours.

Police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible.

The scene of the crash on the A14/A1M Spur. Photo: @roadpoliceBCH