A14 partially closed in Cambridgeshire after tanker spills 1,000 litres of sulphuric acid on carriageway

Have your say

A stretch of the A14 in Cambridgeshire is closed after a lorry leaked 1,000 litres of sulphuric acid onto the road.

Police were called at 6.57am to Catworth to reports of a tanker leaking sulphuric acid onto the road.

One lane is closed and there are 30 minute delays on the eastbound carriageway between junction 16 for the B660 and junction 17 to the west of the Brampton Hunt/A1 interchange.

One lane is closed and police and fire are at the scene. The Environment Agency have also been informed.

It is not yet clear whether the road surface has been damaged and is in need of relaying.

There are long delays for motorists heading towards Huntingdon and the A1.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.