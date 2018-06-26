A14 near Huntington CLOSED after trailer overturns damaging central reservation crash barrier

There are long delays in both directions on the A14 near Huntingdon today after a trailer jacknifed and overturned.

Police were called at 2.27pm this afternoon, Tuesday June 26.

The crash has taken place westbound between junction 24 (Godmanchester) and 23 (Spittals).

A Land Rover pulling a trailer has jacknifed, the trailer overturning and damaging the central reservation crash barrier.

There are delays in both directions as a result and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

UPDATE: The A14 was closed just before 5pm on the westbound side to allow for recovery work to take place.

The diversion is to follow the hollow black triangle diversion symbol... A1198 south to Caxton Gibbet, A428 west to A1 at Eaton Socon. Then A1 north to return to #Brampton Hut at A14 J21.