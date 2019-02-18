A14 in Cambridgeshire closed following crash involving 2 lorries

Have your say

A stretch of the A14 in Cambridgeshire is closed this morning following a two lorry crash.

The crash took place at 7.33am on Monday February 18 and has completely closed the westbound carriageway at junction 19 for Easton.

Traffic is being diverted from junction 21, Brampton Hut interchange and is being taken north up the A1 to the A605, south along the A605 via Oundle, rejoining the A14 at Thrapston.

Traffic is also slow on the opposite side as people slow to look at the scene.

Fire and ambulance crews are at the scene but injuries are unclear at this stage.

One of the lorries has jackknifed and so the road is likely to remain closed for some time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.