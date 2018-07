A two lorry crash has closed a stretch of the A14 in Cambridgeshire today, Wednesday July 11.

The A14 between Fenstanton and Swavesey is fully closed eastbound following the collision at around 1pm.

Police and Highways England officers are at the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Both lanes are currently closed due to an oil spillage.

UPDATE: Seven-miles of queuing traffic on A14 in Cambridgeshire after two lorry crash shuts carriageway