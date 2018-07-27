A14 in Cambridgeshire blocked after lorry, coach and car crash

Have your say

A crash involving a lorry, a coach and a car is blocking two lanes of the A14 and causing long delays in Cambridgeshire today, Friday July 27.

Police were called to the A14 eastbound carriageway between Godmanchester and Fenstanton at 7.30am.

An HGV has collided with a Volvo, which has subsequently hit a coach.

Two lanes are blocked but traffic is using the slip road to pass. There are long delays in the area however.

Ambulance crews have attended and treated one person for minor injuries.

UPDATE: All lanes have now reopened, but there are delays of 30 minutes.