A14 closed by Huntingdon for four hours due to recovery of 96 tonne crane

The A14 has been closed by Huntingdon for four hours to allow for the recovery of a 96 tonne crane.

The road is closed westbound between Junctions 23 and 24.

There is also clean up work taking place to treat a large spillage from the vehicle covering 300m of carriageway.

Work is expected to continue late into Sunday evening.

The incident happened mid-afternoon today, with the road being closed a couple of hours later.

A local diversion is in operation from Junction 24 following the hollow black triangle, taking the A1198 southbound from Junction 24 to Caxton Gibbet roundabout; proceeding onto the A428 travelling west towards Eaton Socon; joining the A1 northbound to Junction 21 at Brampton Hut, before finally taking the A14 eastbound.

Wider strategic traffic from the A14 (Suffolk) and the M11 northbound through Cambridgeshire may wish to consider the using the A428 westbound to join the A1 at Eaton Socon, with M11 northbound traffic to leave at Junction 13 for the A1303, then A428 westbound.

Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey.

Updates can be found on the Highways England website and Twitter account.