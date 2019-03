The A1 has been closed near Peterborough this lunchtime following a collision.

The northbound carriageway at Stibbington has been shut to allow for recovery to take place.

Road closed sign

Police were called this morning at 10.46am to reports of a collision involving an HGV and two cars.

A spokesman for the force said: “There are no reported injuries and the road is due to be closed while recovery takes place.”