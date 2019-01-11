A1 Lincolnshire Crash: Road to remain closed 'for some time' after tanker carrying 23 tonnes of sulphuric acid crashes into central reservation and overturns

The A1 in Lincolnshire will remain closed 'for some time' today, police have said after a tanker carrying 23 tonnes of sulphuric acid overturned.

At 5.02am police received a report of a single vehicle collision on the A1.

The scene of the crash on the A1: Photo: Highways England

The collision involved a lorry which is on its side.

The road is closed while we deal with this collision and diversions are in place. The road is closed between the Colsterworth Services junction and the A606 Rutland Water turn off.

Traffic is very heavy on the A606 at Melton Mowbray as a result.

Inspector Mark Gee said: “The truck has got 23 tonnes of sulphuric acid in it, however it is fully intact, there are no leaks what-so-ever from the vehicle. The main issue was the worry that it could leak but it hasn’t at the moment and we do not believe that it will do.

The scene of the crash. Photo: @Sgt Dan McCormack

“The problem we are going to have is that we are going to need to recover the vehicle and that could take some time with specialist equipment being needed to complete the recovery.

“So at the moment we expect the road to remain closed for some time this morning and may go into this afternoon.

“There are no injuries to the driver as far as I am aware. The driver was trapped initially buy managed to get himself out.

“Diversions are in place. Please follow the diversion signs and avoid the route for this morning and maybe this afternoon.”