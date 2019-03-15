A1 crash closure causes delays stretching to Yaxley, Hampton and Serpentine Green car park in Peterborough

A serious crash which has closed the A1 near Peterborough is causing traffic misery this evening, with delays stretching to Yaxley and Hampton, while shoppers at Serpentine Green are struggling to leave the car park.

The road has been shut on the northbound carriageway near Sibson after the incident at around 3.05pm.

The road is shut between the Fletton Parkway junction and the A47 junction. A police spokeswoman said the road was likely to be closed for “some time” while emergency services worked at the scene.

Injuries are currently unknown.

Serpentine Green in Hampton has now confirmed that the road closure is affecting the south of the city.

The account for the shopping centre tweeted: “Due to an incident on the A1 causing traffic to divert to Yaxley, Hampton and surrounding areas, it is proving difficult for customers to leave our car park at this time due to traffic on the highways. We will update customers when we have more information.”

Emergency services at the scene

