The A1 is closed at Stamford this afternoon after a serious crash involving two lorries.

The southbound carriageway is completely shut between A43 Kettering Road ( the Wothorpe / Easton On The Hill turn off) and London Road ( the Stamford / Burghley House turn).

The road is closed

Teh crash took place at 1.40pm and details of injuries are unclear at this time.

The road is currently is currently closed whilst recovery is arranged.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area at this time if possible.