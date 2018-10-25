A1 closed after serious crash between Peterborough and Stamford

Have your say

A serious crash involving a lorry and a van closed the A1 in both directions between Peterborough and Stamford this morning, Thursday October 25.

The southbound carriageway is now open but the northbound side is closed between junction 17 for Chesterton and the A47 at Wansford.

It is likely to stay closed for several hours say police.

All emergency services are on the scene,

There is a detour in operation - Northbound to take the A1139 eastbound, A1260 northbound, A47 westbound to re-join the A1.

The scene of the crash on the A1 this morning.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and avoid the area if possible.

