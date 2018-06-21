A1 and A47 to be shut in Peterborough

Have your say

Major roads in Peterborough will be closed overnight from this evening.

The A47 will be closed eastbound between the A1 at Wansford and Nene Parkway and westbound between the Nene Parkway and the Sutton roundabout for resurfacing and road maintenence.

The road closures are:

Thursday 21st June to Friday 22nd June from 9pm hours to 5am

Friday 22nd June to Saturday 23rd from 9pm to 5am

Saturday 23rd to Sunday 24th from 9pm to 5am

Diversions will be in place along Fletton Parkway, through Serpentine and to Norman Cross.

There will also be full overnight closures of the A1 (M) southbound carriageway between junctions 17 (Norman Cross) and 16 (Peterborough Services / Fletton Parkway) for resurfacing works.

The road closures are:

Thursday 21st June to Friday 22nd June from 8pm to 6am

Friday 22nd June to Saturday 23rd from 8pm to 6am

Full diversions will be in place along the Nene Parkway, Fletton Parkway and the A1.