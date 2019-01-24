A1/A605 junction in Peterborough to close for emergency carriageway works

Motorists should make alternative arrangements
The A1/A605 junction in Peterborough is to close for emergency carriageway works.

The junction by the Fletton Parkway/Haddon Services will be closed from 8pm on Friday (January 25) until 6am on Sunday for emergency reconstruction of the carriageway.