A1/A605 junction in Peterborough to close for emergency carriageway works

The A1/A605 junction in Peterborough is to close for emergency carriageway works. The junction by the Fletton Parkway/Haddon Services will be closed from 8pm on Friday (January 25) until 6am on Sunday for emergency reconstruction of the carriageway.