£3m steam locomotive stops at Peterborough for repairs after breaking down

A £3 million steam locomotive was forced to stop at Peterborough for repairs after breaking down.

The Tornado was running on the East Coast Main Line when it broke down before being moved to Nene Valley Railway for inspection and repairs.

The locomotive had reached 90mph before breaking down.

Its passengers were then pulled to York several hours later.

The Tornado’s owners said in a statement: “The A1 Steam Locomotive Trust is disappointed to announce that No. 60163 Tornado failed whilst hauling ‘The Ebor Flyer’ on Saturday 14th April 2018 south of Peterborough.

“The failure was due to damaged inside motion. At this time the cause of the damage is not known but is not thought to be speed-related.”

The locomotive when it entered service in 2008 was the first steam engine to be built in Britain since the 1960s.

It is due to be the star attraction at Nene Valley Railway over the bank holiday weekend between May 5 and 7.