Motorists are often angry about potholes and other issues with the surface of carriageways across the city.

Now Peterborough City Council are set to carry out a raft of works in a bid to make the road surface as smooth as possible.

Works will take place throughout August and September.

Diversions will be in place.

1 . Road closures Works will take place to make journeys smoother for motorists

2 . Old Knarr Fen Drove Old Knarr Fen Drove between Wisbech Road and Dairy Drove will be closed from August 8 until August 11 between 8am and 5pm

3 . Knarr Fen Road Knarr Fen Road will be closed between the A47 and Dairy Drove from August 7 until August 8 between 8am and 5pm