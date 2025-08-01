Motorists are often angry about potholes and other issues with the surface of carriageways across the city.
Now Peterborough City Council are set to carry out a raft of works in a bid to make the road surface as smooth as possible.
Works will take place throughout August and September.
1. Road closures
Works will take place to make journeys smoother for motorists Photo: F8 \ Suport Ukraine - stock.adobe.com
2. Old Knarr Fen Drove
Old Knarr Fen Drove between Wisbech Road and Dairy Drove will be closed from August 8 until August 11 between 8am and 5pm Photo: Google
3. Knarr Fen Road
Knarr Fen Road will be closed between the A47 and Dairy Drove from August 7 until August 8 between 8am and 5pm Photo: Google
4. Davids Lane
Davids Lane will be closed between Staniland Way and Twelvetree Avenue from August 7 until August 8 between 9.30am and 3.30pm Photo: Google