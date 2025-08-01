30 Peterborough roads set for closure for resurfacing works

By Stephen Briggs
Published 1st Aug 2025, 15:03 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2025, 15:08 BST
One of the regular complaints we hear at the Peterborough Telegraph is about the state of the roads.

Motorists are often angry about potholes and other issues with the surface of carriageways across the city.

Now Peterborough City Council are set to carry out a raft of works in a bid to make the road surface as smooth as possible.

Works will take place throughout August and September.

Diversions will be in place.

1. Road closures

Old Knarr Fen Drove between Wisbech Road and Dairy Drove will be closed from August 8 until August 11 between 8am and 5pm

2. Old Knarr Fen Drove

Knarr Fen Road will be closed between the A47 and Dairy Drove from August 7 until August 8 between 8am and 5pm

3. Knarr Fen Road

Davids Lane will be closed between Staniland Way and Twelvetree Avenue from August 7 until August 8 between 9.30am and 3.30pm

4. Davids Lane

