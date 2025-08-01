Motorists are often angry about potholes and other issues with the surface of carriageways across the city.
Now Peterborough City Council are set to carry out a raft of works in a bid to make the road surface as smooth as possible.
Works will take place throughout August and September.
Diversions will be in place.
Councils have an obligation to publish legal notices on issues with a public interest, like planning, licensing and roadworks. They appear in the classified section of The Peterborough Telegraph, and online at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/
1 / 7