25 Peterborough roads set for closure for resurfacing works

By Stephen Briggs
Published 1st Aug 2025, 15:03 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 15:57 BST
One of the regular complaints we hear at the Peterborough Telegraph is about the state of the roads.

Motorists are often angry about potholes and other issues with the surface of carriageways across the city.

Now Peterborough City Council are set to carry out a raft of works in a bid to make the road surface as smooth as possible.

Works will take place throughout August and September.

Diversions will be in place.

Councils have an obligation to publish legal notices on issues with a public interest, like planning, licensing and roadworks. They appear in the classified section of The Peterborough Telegraph, and online at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/

Road closures are set to take place to allow for road resurfacing

1. Resurfacing

Road closures are set to take place to allow for road resurfacing Photo: Dhav

The A15 will be closed between Davids Lane and The Werrington Parkway between August 25 to August 27 between 8pm and 5am

2. A15

The A15 will be closed between Davids Lane and The Werrington Parkway between August 25 to August 27 between 8pm and 5am Photo: Google

High Street, Glinton will be closed between Websters Close and North Fen Road on August 27 between 9.30am and 3.30pm

3. High Street, Glinton

High Street, Glinton will be closed between Websters Close and North Fen Road on August 27 between 9.30am and 3.30pm Photo: Google

Bukehorn Road will be closed between Crowland Road and Station Road between August 28 and August 29 between 8pm and 6am

4. Bukehorn Road

Bukehorn Road will be closed between Crowland Road and Station Road between August 28 and August 29 between 8pm and 6am Photo: Google

