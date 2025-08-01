Motorists are often angry about potholes and other issues with the surface of carriageways across the city.

Now Peterborough City Council are set to carry out a raft of works in a bid to make the road surface as smooth as possible.

Works will take place throughout August and September.

Diversions will be in place.

Resurfacing Road closures are set to take place to allow for road resurfacing

A15 The A15 will be closed between Davids Lane and The Werrington Parkway between August 25 to August 27 between 8pm and 5am

High Street, Glinton High Street, Glinton will be closed between Websters Close and North Fen Road on August 27 between 9.30am and 3.30pm