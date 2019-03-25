£10m project to increase train speeds in Peterborough finishes

Network Rail has completed a £10 million project which will allow trains to travel into Peterborough Station at higher speeds.

The project included replacing two sets of switches and crossings, the specialist equipment which allows trains to move from one track to another, at Fletton Junction, as well as work to renew the signalling and replace 800m of track on the approach to the station.

Work at Fletton Junction. Photo: Network Rail

The changes now mean that trains approaching the station can travel at 75mph instead of 40mph, paving the way for faster and more frequent services to travel on the East Coast Main Line in the future.

This is just one of several enhancement projects that are currently taking place on the East Coast Main Line to improve journey times for passengers.

At Werrington, just north of Peterborough Station, a new ‘dive under’ is being created which will mean freight trains will no longer need to cross over three lines of the East Coast Main Line, causing high speed passenger trains to have to slow down.

Lynne Barker, project sponsor at Network Rail, said: “We are delighted that the completion of this project will enable tangible improvements to passengers’ journeys. Previously, trains had to start slowing down almost two miles before the station, which had a knock-on effect to services following behind. Now, thanks to the completion of this project, trains can maintain their speed.

“When taken together with the other projects that are happening up and down the East Coast Main Line, passengers can look forward to a much quicker and more comfortable journey from Scotland to London.”