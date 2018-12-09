£10.5m for road improvements

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CA) has allocated £10.5 million for improvements to the road system in Wisbech.

The CA, which is led by metro mayor James Palmer, said the improvements will stimulate housing, economic and jobs growth in the town.

Schemes include a new signalised, staggered junction at Cromwell Road and Bridge Lane, improvements at the junction of the A1101 Elm High Road roundabout at Weasenham Lane and a new roundabout at the junction of the A47 and Broadend Road.